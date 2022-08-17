NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party has shuffled its parliamentary board.

While, the saffron party has shown the door to a number of its top leaders, including union minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, it has inducted six new faces into the party’s top body.

Union minister and Assam MP Sarbananda Sonowal is among the six new faces that have been inducted by the BJP into its parliamentary board.

Moreover, the BJP has also rejigged its central election committee (CEC).

Also read: Assam: Three accused flee from police custody in Dhakuakhana

All parliamentary board members, which include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda, automatically become part of the CEC, which has some additional members as well.

Thus, Assam MP Sarbananda Sonowal has also become a member of the central election committee of the BJP.

The BJP has named Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and union minister Bhupender Yadav as the new members of its CEC.