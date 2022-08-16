Guwahati: A rape and murder accused along with two other persons fled from police custody in Dhakuakhana.

The accused persons who were supposed to be presented in front of the court escaped from the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate’s Court before the case hearing.

Although the police tried to nab the persons, they failed.

The accused have been identified as Raju Baruah alias Garja and two others Jatin Tamuli and Sunti Das.

They ran into the toilet inside the courthouse and then jumped out the window to escape.

It may be mentioned that this is the second time in less than a year that Garja has escaped from the police.

Earlier he escaped from a hospital in Lakhimpur even though he had a bullet wound on his leg.