LAKHIMPUR: Situation in the disputed areas along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border remains tense following a clash at Rupahi Rajgarh in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

A group of miscreants allegedly from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly attacked a Village Defence Party (VDP) at Rupahi Rajgarh area in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

At least six persons sustained injuries in the attack, police informed on Tuesday.

Following the incident, tensions remain high along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh inter-state border.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has also staged a road blockade along the main highway leading to Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, the VDP personnel had questioned four youths from Arunachal Pradesh on finding them roaming in a vehicle in the locality.

“The VDP had let the youths go after some questioning. However, they returned after some time with around 40 miscreants, who attacked the VDP personnel,” police informed.

The AASU lifted the road blockade after being assured against the culprits by the officials of the Arunachal Pradesh.