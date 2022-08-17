DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh district administration in Assam, on Wednesday, imposed a ban on illegal coal mining at the Tarajan tea estate in Naharkatia area of Dibrugarh district.

Deputy commissioner cum district magistrate of Dibrugarh district in Assam – Biswajit Pegu, in an order, stated that restriction has been imposed on illegal coal mining at the Tarajan tea estate.

Ban has been imposed on illegal coal mining at the Tarajan tea estate in Dibrugarh district of Assam under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The Tarajan tea estate is situated behind the Tarajan hills, 5-km north east of the Tipam-Deosali hill range in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

DC of Dibrugarh district in Assam – Biswajit Pegu stated that “it appears that a sensitive law and order situation is prevailing in the Tarajan tea estate in Dibrugarh district”.

“Owing to illegal coal mining/rat hole mining of coal there is every likelihood of breach of law and order, peace and tranquillity and also damage of life and property. Hence, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 144 CrPC promulgate the prohibitory order on illegal coal mining/rat hole mining of coal in the area,” the Dibrugarh DC stated in the order.

He added: “Any violation of this order is punishable under section 188 of the IPC.”