A 12-year-old girl in Mizoram died on Sunday, just 24 hours after testing positive for COVID-19.

The girl breathed her last at around 1am on Sunday.

The deceased minor girl has been identified as Christy Lalchhanhimi.

The minor girl passed away at the Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) at Lunglei in Mizoram.

Christy Lalchhanhimi was admitted to the Lunglei DCHC on Friday (April 1), where she tested COVID-19 positive.

The development was confirmed by Mizoram immunisation officer – Lalmuanawma Jongte on Sunday.

The Mizoram immunisation officer said that 12-year-old Lalchhanhimi is the only COVID-19 fatality in the state in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 death rate currently stands at 0.30 per cent.