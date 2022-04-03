Aizawl: Two months after allowing the import of pigs from other states, the Mizoram government on Saturday re-imposed a complete ban on the import of pigs and pork products from other states and countries following new cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) being reported in some parts of the state.

The government had on February 1 lifted the ban on the import of pigs and pork products from ASF free states 17 months after it had imposed in August 2020 as the outbreak of ASF was more or less contained with no single case reported since December last year.

The order issued by the state chief secretary and state executive committee chairman of Mizoram state disaster management authority Renu Sharma on Saturday said that there will be a complete ban on the import of live pigs, fresh pork and all other pork products including frozen pork from other states and other countries until further orders.

State animal husbandry and the veterinary department will ensure mandatory disinfection of pig-rearing premises and enforce strict hygiene measures and isolation of suspected pigs, the order said.

Also Read: Assam: Fuel prices continue to haunt people, petrol Rs 103.44 in Guwahati

The department will also undertake to ensure the safe disposal of pig carcass in accordance with the ‘National Action Plan for Control, Containment and Eradication of African Swine Fever, it said.

Intensive physical surveillance and immediate reporting of any unusual mortality of pigs or wild pigs to the department helpline No. 0389-2336441, 9436142908, 9436151203 and 8794206212 should be affected, it said.

According to data released by the state animal husbandry and veterinary department, 384 pigs and piglets have died so far since the last part of January.

Of the 384 pig deaths, 64 in the Champhai district were already confirmed ASF, it said.

The fresh pig deaths were reported from 24 villages and localities across five districts.

The ASF had claimed 33,417 pigs between March and November last year causing monetary losses to the tune of Rs 60.82 crore.

Also Read: Assam: Junior assistant of Dhemaji DTO office suspended

A total of 10,910 pigs have also been culled to prevent the further spread of ASF last year.