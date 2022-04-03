Guwahati: A junior assistant official of the Dhemaji district transport office was suspended on Saturday over disciplinary actions.

The suspected official has been identified as Lalit Chandra Baruah.

He was in view of a departmental action taken by the transport department of the state government.

Although it was not stated why he was exactly suspended, sources said that he was involved in corruption-related activities.

An official statement by the department said, “Pending drawal of departmental proceeding, Lalit Chandra Baruah, Jr Asstt in the Office of the District Transport Officer, Dhemaji, Assam is hereby placed under suspension under Rule 6 (1) (a) of Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964 with immediate effect.”

It may be mentioned that over the years, there have been several allegations of corruption inside the DTO offices across the state.

Most of the allegations are related to issuing of driving licences.