Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has opposed the usage of EVMs in the upcoming Guwahati Municipal Election.

Congress stated that if EVMs are to be used then voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) should also be used.

Congress stated this in a letter to the Election Commissioner.

In the letter, the party said, “We, Congress party urge upon you to install VV Pat with EVM at the time of Election.”

“Hope, you will take our stand very seriously and make necessary arrangements”, the letter added.

It may be mentioned that this is said to be the first time when EVMs are being used in civic body polls in Assam.

It may be mentioned that the Guwahati Municipal Corporation election will be held on April 22, 2022.

The fate of 208 candidates is on the line in the elections..