Guwahati: A total of 208 numbers of candidates have been finalized for Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Election, 2022 to be held on April 22.

Out of a total of 212 nominations, 208 were found valid while four were rejected.

The scrutiny process is performed on April 1 at Rabindra Bhawan, Guwahati under the supervision of Pallav Gopal Jha, District Election Officer, Kamrup Metropolitan District in presence of the Election Observers.

After thorough scrutiny by the Assistant Election Officers and Executive Magistrates, 208 nos. of nominations are found valid.

The candidates whose nomination papers are rejected are – Pinki Borpujari (AJP) of 41 no. ward, Kamakhya Pandey (RJD) of 44 no. ward, Madhumita Chakravarty Jana (Independent) of 4 no. ward and Dipak Prasad (INC) of 16 no. ward.

It may be mentioned that 50% of wards are reserved for women candidates at this time of the GMC Election, 2022.

There are 780 nos. of polling booths, where 797807 nos. of voters will cast their votes.

Among them, 397128 nos. are male, 400654 are females and 26 nos. are third gender voters.

The time of casting the vote is fixed from 7.30 am to 4.30 pm.