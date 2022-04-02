Guwahati: The Assam government has decided that citizenship proof or name in the NRC will no longer be needed for issuing caste certificates in the state.

The state cabinet announced this on Saturday.

Minister Keshab Mahanta speaking about the new decision said that while issuing caste certificates, applicants will no longer have to produce citizenship certificates or NRC.

He added that the authorities will issue the applicant a caste certificate if the concerned person’s parents have caste certificates already issued.

Mahanta also informed that an inspection will also be undertaken regarding the produced caste certificate of the person’s parents.

If an application is filed by a person who has failed to produce their parents’ caste certificate, then an enquiry will be held.

He also informed that to ease up the admission procedure of students, the state cabinet has also decided to issue caste certificates to students while they are studying in schools.

Mahanta informed that class IX and X students will be approached by the administration to ensure that they get their caste certificates and are not deprived of any opportunities due to the lack of the certificate.