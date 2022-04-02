Guwahati: In yet another setback to Congress in Assam, tea garden community leader Manoj Dhanowar has resigned from the party.

Dhanowar, son of senior Congress leader Rameshwar Dhanowar, unsuccessfully contested the 2021 Assembly elections from Lahowal constituency.

Earlier he resigned as the Chairman of Tea and Ex-Tea Mazdoor Congress.

In his resignation letter to APCC president Bhupen Borah, Dhanowar said that he has resigned from the party due to some personal reasons.

“Although I had resigned from the post of the Chairman, Tea & Ex Tea Mazdoor Congress, but on the insistence of our leaders, I reconsidered my decision. I thought things will change. However, today I am feeling like sailing on a boat without any direction. Feeling sad to leave the Congress party with which not only me, but also my father had been associated for more than four decades,” Dhanowar said.