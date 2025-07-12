Imphal: The Indian security forces and Manipur police on Friday arrested four insurgents, including two individuals who had reportedly undergone training in Myanmar.

The arrests were part of coordinated operations conducted in various parts of the state, including areas along the Manipur-Myanmar border, officials said on Saturday.

In the first operation, one active cadre of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-VC Red Army) was arrested from Maharabi under Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district.

The individual was identified as Chingakham Sanjoy Singh, also known as Eremba (42), a resident of Kadangband Part-2 Awang Leikai, Imphal West. A wallet containing an Aadhaar card and PAN card was recovered from him.

Police stated that the arrested person had completed a 45-day basic military training in Myanmar and was associated with the banned group before returning to Manipur.

Based on information obtained during interrogation, security personnel arrested another cadre of PREPAK (PRO) from the Wabagai area under Hiyanglam Police Station in Kakching district.

He was identified as Leishanthem Athoiba, also known as Leishang (21), a resident of Hiyanglam Awang Leikai, Kakching district. One mobile phone was recovered from him. He had also reportedly received basic military training in Myanmar.

Subsequently, two cadres of the Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA) were arrested from the Umathel area under Waikhong Police Station in Kakching district.

The individuals were identified as Sharungbam Nanda, alias Jetli (49), and Laishram Angouba Meitei, alias Liklai (46), both residents of Kakching Khunou Umathel Awang Leikai. Two mobile phones were recovered from their possession.