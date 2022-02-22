AIZAWL: Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday lauded churches in the state for their contributions towards good governance through social works and other endeavours.

During an interaction with the leaders of the Presbyterian church, the largest denomination in the state, Kambhampati praised the Presbyterian church for their financial support amounting to nearly Rs 12 crore as humanitarian aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also appreciated the role played by the churches during all the elections to ensure a free and fair election within the state.

He acknowledged the unique and effective role played by the churches within Mizoram in social reformation and monitoring of the implementation of the various development programmes.

Also Read: Assam: Businessman shot dead in Guwahati

He said that the churches can also be very effective on an awareness campaign for various welfare schemes implemented by the central government.

On sharing his experience of interacting with different sections of the society, Governor felt that a large population of the state is still unaware of all the beneficial schemes available with the central government.

In this connection, he urged the church leaders to play a proactive role in spreading awareness so that the central welfare schemes will reach more beneficiaries.

The Presbyterian Church leaders were led by Mizoram synod moderator Rev Dr Vanlalnghaka Ralte.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Ex Congress MLA joins BJP

The church leaders expressed their willingness to honour the appeals made by the governor.

They also apprised the governor that the Presbyterian church has been actively involved in social transformation and supporting all the initiatives of the government on developmental initiatives through the Synod Social Front, an organ under the head office of the Mizoram Synod.

The Presbyterian Churches leaders also sought the Kambhampati’s assistance in curbing illegal trades transactions on certain goods and tackling Covid -19 pandemic.

They also request to provide assistance to thousands of Myanmar refugees taking shelter in different parts of the state and to take measures for communal harmony and skill development.