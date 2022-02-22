Guwahati: A businessman in Guwahati’s Chatribari was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants near his residence on Monday night.

The deceased identified as Avdesh Yadav was shot in the chest three times at a point-blank range, police said.

After being shot he rushed to Marwari Hospital at Athgaon but he succumbed to his injuries.

The assailants, however, managed to flee from the spot leaving behind the motorcycle.

On verifying the registration of the motorcycle, the police found it to be registered under the name of Mohammad Abbas from Assam’s Darrang.

However, people have claimed that he was killed by assailants sent from Bihar over some personal rivalry and enmity.

Yadav originally hails from Bihar where his killers are suspected to have come from.

The police said too suspect personal enmity as well as a business rivalry.

A police source said that his elder brother was also shot dead in Bihar last year.

Yadav shifted to Guwahati six months back and stayed at the Gopal Mansion in the Chatribari area.