Shillong: In other political development in Meghalaya, former Congress legislator Bluebell Sangma, along with other individuals joined the BJP in the presence of its state president, Ernest Mawrie.

The others who joined the BJP include Rafius Sangma of Rongjeng, Joyson Marak, Rimjeng Marak and others.

The BJP, in a statement, claimed that the BJP has become a choice for many like-minded people who want to bring a change in Garo Hills.

Senior BJP leader Bernard Marak said that the people are interested in joining the BJP because of the corruption by its alliance partners and anomalies faced in GHADC.

He claimed that in the 2023 elections, the BJP will have majority of the seats in Garo Hills.

“More will be joining us in coming months”, he said.

There have been several political events in Meghalaya recently.

On February 8, five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya ‘pledged’ their support to the MDA government “to strengthen” it.

The five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya: Ampareen Lyngdoh, Mayralborn Syiem, Mohendro Rapsang, Kimfa Marbaniang and PT Sawkmie met chief minister Conrad Sangma and extended their support to the government.

“The five Meghalaya Congress MLAs have decided to join the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance administration in the benefit of the people of the state, particularly our individual constituencies,” CLP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh had said.