Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently shone a spotlight on Meghalaya’s exquisite Eri Silk, hailing it as more than just a fabric but a “symbol of sustainable heritage and indigenous craftsmanship.”

During the 123rd episode of his widely heard ‘Mann Ki Baat‘ radio program, PM Modi cited the fabric’s significance, particularly following its recent Geographical Indication (GI) tag award.

Modi congratulated the people of Meghalaya, especially the Khasi community, for preserving this unique textile across generations. “Eri Silk is like a heritage for Meghalaya,” he stated, acknowledging the community’s skill in enriching this traditional craft.

Eri Silk is often called Ahimsa Silk because its non-violent harvesting method doesn’t harm silkworms.

“This method of production is non-violent and nature-friendly, which is why its demand is increasing rapidly across the globe,” PM Modi remarked, highlighting its appeal to ethically conscious consumers worldwide.

The Prime Minister also emphasized Eri Silk’s remarkable adaptability, noting its ability to provide warmth in winter and coolness in summer, making it ideal for diverse climates and a “perfect product for the global market.”

Modi lauded the critical role of women-led Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Meghalaya for their efforts in scaling up Eri Silk production while meticulously preserving traditional methods. He encouraged citizens to actively support such local products, aligning with his broader vision of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) initiatives.

“If customers buy only products made in India and traders sell only products made in India, new energy will infuse the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, ” the PM asserted.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had earlier expressed his profound gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for recognizing ‘Ryndia’, Meghalaya’s GI-tagged Eri silk.

Taking to X, Sangma thanked the Prime Minister and designer KINIHO for their creative reinterpretation of this cherished heritage.

Notably, Eri Silk, indigenous to India’s Northeastern region, particularly Assam and Meghalaya, is now witnessing renewed attention for its eco-friendly attributes and significant potential in the fashion and wellness textile industries.





