Guwahati: NPP Meghalaya president WR Kharlukhi said that he has decided to resign from his post and focus on his academic side.

He said that he had been serving the party for the past 16 years and thought it was time for a change.

He also said that he wanted to give a chance to younger leaders.

Kharlukhi dismissed reports that he had resigned ahead of the Assembly elections this year.

He said that he had submitted his resignation in July to make it easier for the national president to appoint an ad hoc president.

He said that he would continue to serve as MP and that his term ends in 2026.