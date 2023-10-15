Shillong: Giving relief to the people in Meghalaya regarding LPG cylinder supply may soon be over as the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) LPG bottling plant in Ri-bhoi is expected to be completed by 2025.

In two years the under-construction LPG bottling plant will be completed and there will be no shortage of any LPG.

Also Read: Helpless farmers from Assam are cutting down the Oil Palm plants: Know why!

The plant is expected to have a production capacity of 30,000 MT of LPG per annum.

It may be mentioned that Meghalaya’s several areas including Shillong have to depend on Assam’s botting plants to meet the LPG demands.

Also Read: Assam: Drug smuggler arrested in Guwahati with nearly 100 gm of Heroin

The plant is being built at a cost of Rs 75 crore but the estimate as per reports, might increase.

Officials said that the shortage of cooking gas would probably decrease with the new plant and provide new jobs as well.