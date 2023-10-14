Guwahati: A massive fire broke out in a building at Police Bazar in Shillong, Meghalaya on Saturday.

According to reports, the fire broke out in a building near Payal Cinema at Thana Road in Police Bazar at around 1:20 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started due to an electrical error. However, the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire tenders were rushed to the place but it allegedly took nearly 40 minutes for them to reach.

The situation is now being handled by emergency and rescue teams.

Smoke and flames of the fire could be seen from kilometres away.

They further said that there were no reports of anyone being injured in the incident.