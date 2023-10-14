Aizawl: Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics department seized 40,400 tablets of methamphetamine in Champhai district of Mizoram near the Myanmar border, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Saturday.

Acting on specific input, a joint operation was carried in the Zote area of Champhai district on Thursday.

Two persons, identified as Altab Uddin (32) and Anam Uddin (32), both from Assam’s Karimganj town, were arrested for possessing the contraband worth Rs. 12.12 crore.

The two accused and the seized consignment were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics department in Champhai for further legal proceedings.