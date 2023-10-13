AIZAWL: The BJP has appointed union minister and MP from Arunachal Pradesh – Kiren Rijiju – as the party’s in-charge for assembly elections in Mizoram.

Moreover, Nagaland deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader from the Northeast – Yanthungo Patton – and party’s national general secretary Anil Antony have been designated as co-in-charges for Mizoram assembly elections.

Assembly elections in the Northeast state of Mizoram will be held in one phase on November 07.

The announcement was made by the election commission of India (ECI) on October 09.

Counting of votes will take place on December 03.

All 40 constituencies in Mizoram will go to polls on November 07.

There are a total of 8.52 lakh eligible voters across Mizoram, the ECI informed.