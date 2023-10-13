Aizawl: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit poll-bound Mizoram as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 16, a senior Congress leader said on Friday.

Gandhi will also campaign for the upcoming assembly polls during his 3-day visit, Congress treasurer Lalmalsawma Nghaka said.

The Congress leader will participate in a march about 2 km between Chanmari and Treasury Square during which he will be joined by party workers, he said.

He will also interact with important persons and address a press conference before his departure on October 18.

Lalmalsawma also said that the Congress is likely to release the names of its candidates for the upcoming assembly during Gandhi’s visit.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

However, all political parties, churches and NGOs have urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reschedule the counting date as it falls on Sunday, which is a sacred day for the Christian community.

Although Congress has recently formed a secular alliance with People’s Conference party and Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP), it said that it will contest all the 40 assembly seats on its own.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) have fielded 40 seats each and BJP will also contest all the seats on its own.

Zoramthar group or Lalpa Chhiahlawh Intelkhawm (Association of God’s servants) headed by a retired pastor also said it will contest at least 18 seats.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also contest the assembly polls and might announce a candidate list next week, party secretary Joseph Biakthianghlima said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga is seeking a public mandate for the second term from his home turf Aizawl East-I.

He is tipped against ZPM vice president and ex-MLA Lalthansanga.

Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia will try his luck again from Tuichang constituency.

Of the 26 incumbent MNF legislators, Home Minister Lalchamliana decided not to contest this time.

Robert Romawia Royte, who is considered one of the capable ministers in the present MNF ministry, has shifted his constituency from Aizawl East-II to Hachhek in Tripura border Mamit district, to be up against one of the Congress finest MLAs Lalrindika Ralte.

In Aizawl West-II, rural development minister Lalruatkima, who is looking for his third term, will lock horns with ZPM nominee Lalnghinglova Hmar, a man who revolutionised football in the state.

Hmar is expected to attract young voters.

Serchhip seat is believed to be one of the hottest contests in the upcoming polls, where incumbent ZPM MLA Lalduhoma, who is also the party chief ministerial candidate, will lock horns with MNF debutant J. Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng.

Lalduhoma, who was disqualified under the anti-defection law in 2020, retained his Serchhip seat in the assembly by-poll in April 2021.

Congress president and former finance minister Lalsawta has decided to contest from his home turf Aizawl West-III and he is tipped against incumbent MLA VL Zaithanzama of ZPM and MNF nominee K. Sawmvela.