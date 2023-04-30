Nongpoh: Residents of Umroi Nongrah in Meghalaya have expressed their outrage towards the village headman, Baiateilang Lapang, for attempting to “sell” the village pond without their knowledge.

The incident has led to a heated protest, with residents putting up a signboard declaring that the pond was not for sale without the approval of the Dorbar or the villagers.

According to reports, the controversy started when news spread that Lapang had sold the pond without consulting the executive committee of the dorbar shnong.

P Dkhar, the former headman of Nongrah, has warned potential buyers that the pond is public property, and the villagers will never allow it to be sold.

The residents have criticized Lapang for trying to sell the pond without the approval or knowledge of the dorbar shnong, which is responsible for overseeing the village’s affairs.

They have also condemned his actions, stating that the pond is an important community resource and should not be sold off for personal gain.

The issue has caused widespread concern in the village, with many residents calling for Lapang to be held accountable for his actions.