Nongpoh: The Meghalaya High Court has directed a fresh inquiry to be conducted to ascertain whether any overpayment was made to any of the land losers in regard to land acquisition for the expansion of the Umroi airport.

The inquiry is presided over by the District Judge, Ri Bhoi, pursuant to a direction issued by the Supreme Court.

In addition, a public interest litigation was filed by one Steid Dkhar for being able to inspect the original documents about the acquisition of land for the expansion of the airport.

The court has allowed the request, directing the Registrar-General of the Court to hand over all documents pertaining to the matter to the District Judge, Ri-Bhoi.

It will be open to the District Judge to allow the parties to inspect the documents and even obtain copies thereof if deemed necessary.

The court has also maintained that nothing in the order will stand in the way of the District Judge exercising appropriate discretion in the matter and ensuring that the exercise is completed without undue delay.