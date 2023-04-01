Guwahati: A youth has been arrested by the police from the Panikhaiti area of Guwahati, Assam for allegedly possessing a handgun illegally.

The accused has been identified as Anirudh Chandra.

He was arrested from the Panikhaiti area after the police checked his scooter and found the gun inside the storage compartment.

The gun being examined was found to be a .22 pistol.

The police informed that another person, Papu Bora who is said to be his accomplice is currently on the run.

A police source claimed that there might be some larger criminal angle into the recovery of the said handgun.

It may be mentioned that many claim the .22 arms to be less powerful but it has the capability of killing a human being.

The police are trying to trace how the accused got hold of such a gun.