Nongpoh: In a major update on the Ri-Bhoi farmer murder, the police have arrested two suspects from Mer Pahammawlein in Ri-Bhoi of Meghalaya.

The two suspects have been identified as Prince Abraham Sylliang (35) of 20 Mer Pahammawlein and Sushil Kurbah (72) of Umdap Duki.

Earlier on March 9, the body of Elius Ryndong, with severe cuts, was found at his agricultural field located at Kliar Umdap Duki near Pahammawlein village in Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya.

Sources from the family had said that Ryndong had left his home at around 7 am for his agricultural field, however, they only came to know about the incident at around 5:30 pm that day.

Also Read: Assam Legislative Assembly passes resolution against BBC over documentary on PM Modi

It was also informed that the two main accused had some quarrel and personal enmity with the deceased.

The accused were arrested in connection with a case registered with Nongpoh PS in Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya based on the statements of the available witnesses, sources input and available evidence.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested attempting to smuggle Burmese supari inside tanker truck in Silchar

Deputy Chief Minister in charge of the Home department, Prestone Tynsong, informed the Meghalaya Assembly about the arrest of the two suspects in connection with the Ri-Bhoi murder during the ongoing Budget session.

Mayralborn Syiem, Nongpoh MLA, had called for swift action against the culprits while terming the murder an act of barbarism and unacceptable.

The police are investigating all aspects of the case and areas of Ri-Bhoi in Meghalaya are being patrolled to keep track that no such things take place in the future.