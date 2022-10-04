SHILLONG: In a major success for the Meghalaya police, heroin worth Rs 1 crore was seized in Ri-Bhoi district of the state.

The development was confirmed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday.

“We are committed to purge drug menace from the state and give our future generation a healthy environment to live,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Three persons, including two women, have also been arrested by the Meghalaya police in connection with the seizure.

The three persons arrested by the Meghalaya police hail from the states of Nagaland and Manipur.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma informed that the heroin consignment was seized “in a well-synchronized day-long operation”.

Three mobile phones were also seized from the arrested persons.

Earlier, Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi had said that 80 percent of drugs-related charge-sheets are rejected by the courts for non-compliance of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act norms.

The Meghalaya DGP raised concerns over “procedural lapses” and said that proper training is being imparted to investigating officers (IO) so that they follow the NDPS act norms while filing charge-sheets in drugs-related cases.

“We are providing training to the IOs so that we can build water-tight cases against the drug peddlers. Due to the procedural lapses in filing the charge-sheets, 80 percent of them get rejected by the courts,” Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi said.