Shillong: Titostarwell Chyne, leader of the opposition in the KHADC, Meghalaya and United Democratic Party leader, expressed his concern over the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Chyne emphasized the importance of protecting the indigenous people of the state and called for opposition to any inclusion of the term “unrepresented tribes” in the amendment.

During his speech at the event held on Tuesday, Chyne stressed that the representatives of the district council should exclusively come from the indigenous community to ensure their protection.

He highlighted that the Union government intended to incorporate the term “unrepresented tribe” in the proposed amendment, and he urged the indigenous people to unite and oppose such a move if it were to occur.

He made the statement during the 71st anniversary of the KHADC.