Guwahati: The Geetanagar Police in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday arrested an alleged fraudster accused of duping several individuals worth in crores.

The accused identified as Jayanta Das was arrested from a residence located in the Narikal Basti area.

Jayanta Das, known for his involvement in duping businessmen from outside the state, stands accused of orchestrating staggering loot amounting to crores of rupees by deceiving unsuspecting businessmen.

It has been alleged that he engaged in various fraudulent activities, including the forging of bills in the name of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

The arrest of Jayanta Das followed an intense search operation, as he had concealed himself inside a box within a building.