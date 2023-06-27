Guwahati: The Shallang police in the West Khasi Hills (WKH) district of Meghalaya arrested four individuals for allegedly being involved in running an illegal coke plant.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ashish Arya, Khrawbok Rongrin, Hopeful Nongtdu, and Yaman Bansal.

Of them, Ashish Arya and Yaman Bansal hail from Basisthapur in Guwahati, Assam.

While Khrawbok Rongrin is a resident of Sohbar and Hopeful Nongtdu is of Rymbai Synrang Shahkhain, East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.

Following their arrest, the accused individuals were produced before the court and subsequently sent to judicial custody, as confirmed by the police.

Such coke plants are seen as a threat not only to the environment but also to public safety.