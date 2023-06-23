Guwahati: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Friday announced a significant change in the upper age limit for job aspirants within the council in Meghalaya.

The decision comes as an amendment to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Service Amendment Rules, 2023, aligning the council’s age criteria with that of the state government.

Under the new regulation, the upper age limit for individuals applying for jobs in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council has been increased to 37 years.

This adjustment provides a broader opportunity for aspiring candidates seeking employment within the council and reflects the evolving requirements and considerations of the region.

It may be mentioned that earlier this week Pyniaid Sing Syiem, an MDC of the National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya, was elected as the new chief executive member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

The election for the new CEM and the executive committee (EC) of the KHADC in Meghalaya was held on Tuesday (June 20).

Pyniaid Sing Syiem was elected as the new CEM of KHADC in Meghalaya. He won uncontested as other parties refrained from putting up any candidate for the post.

Pyniaid Sing Syiem, after being elected as the new CEM of KHADC in Meghalaya, was felicitated by other MDCs in the House.