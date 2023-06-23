SHILLONG: A retaining wall of the PA Sangma stadium at Tura in Meghalaya had collapsed on June 22.

Speaking on the matter, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that the retaining wall of the newly built PA Sangma stadium in Tura collapsed due to a blockage in the drainage systems.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Friday (June 23), while speaking to reporters in Shillong.

The Meghalaya chief minister made this statement after reviewing the preliminary investigation report.

“As per the reports, the drainage system that is there in the PA Sangma stadium, which was meant to allow water to flow out, was blocked, causing the water to accumulate,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

10 metres of the retaining wall of the PA Sangma stadium at Tura in Meghalaya had collapsed.

The incident took place near the under-construction indoor stadium of the sports complex.

“Work was already on in the second part (indoor stadium) of the stadium and because of the activities going on in the second part, the drains got blocked; the water could not flow out, putting pressure on this section of the retaining walls, which then gave in under pressure,” the Meghalaya chief minister said.