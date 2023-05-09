Guwahati: Three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of a truck driver at Mawshun village in East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya on May 5.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Roning Nongkynrih, was shot dead by BSF personnel while he was ferrying cattle in a lorry.

Confirming the news, a senior BSF official, on condition of anonymity, said that the three accused were arrested on May 8 and are now placed under arrest and confined to the quarter guard.

The official added that the head constable, who shot three rounds from his Beretta SMG at the deceased, causing instant death, has been suspended from service with immediate effect.

Following the incident, BSF Meghalaya Frontier Inspector General Pradip Kumar ordered a Court of Enquiry headed by a DIG rank officer.

After due process, the arrest orders were passed against three BSF personnel who have been identified as Moni Singh, a Head Constable, Sengel Singh Constable, and driver Kdam Kishore.

The incident has sparked outrage in the area, with locals demanding justice for the victim.

The BSF has assured the people that they are taking all necessary steps to ensure that justice is done in the matter.