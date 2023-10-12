Guwahati: Teachers and students of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya held a protest on October 12 against the alleged misconduct of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Prof PS Shukla.

The protesters gathered at the central library and marched silently to the Vice-Chancellor’s office, where they organized a dharna.

The North Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) alleged that Shukla is functioning in a unilateral and dictatorial manner, misusing his power as the Vice-Chancellor.

NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma said that Shukla has blatantly violated the statutory provisions of the Academic Council and that the association has no choice but to resort to agitation.

Kma said that the NEHUTA will decide on its next course of action within a week or ten days.

The protesters carried placards that read, “Respect the autonomy of AC and NEHU”, “Do not use NEHU as a stepping stone”, “Don’t bulldoze AC”, “Stop misleading colleges” and “By undermining the Academic Council, FYUP is null and void”.

The protesters are demanding that Shukla step down as the Vice-Chancellor.