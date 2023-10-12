Guwahati: A youth working near the Basistha area of Guwahati in Assam was allegedly shot in the chest by unknown miscreants near the Koinadhara area.

As per reports, the youth has been identified as Anjan Nath, a resident of the Latakata area.

He was working at a commercial vehicle dealership in the Basistha Charilali area in Guwahati, Assam.

Also Read: Assam: Two arrested with heroin worth Rs 4 crore in Karbi Anglong

The youth is currently in critical condition and has been shifted to the Metro Hospital for medical attention.

Police are trying to trace the miscreants responsible for the incident.

Also Read: Assam: Sub-Inspector caught red-handed while accepting bribe

It is not yet clear why the youth was shot.

Locals in the area suspect that it might be a personal rivalry while some suspect it to be a robbery attempt.

The miscreants allegedly came on a scooter.

Further details will be updated.