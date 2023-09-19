Shillong: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong has clarified that a recent scuffle in Hostel No. 19 on the night of September 18 was not communal in nature, as erroneously reported on social media.

The university in a statement on Tuesday said that the incident involved a verbal altercation and physical confrontation among students residing in the hostel, related to disagreements regarding the rules and regulations governing hostel life.

The statement further stated that immediate action was taken to diffuse the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of all students involved.

The Dean of Students Welfare, the Warden of Hostel 19, and the University’s Security Officer promptly arrived at the scene to pacify the situation and maintain order. Local law enforcement was also notified of the incident.

NEHU on Tuesday morning held a high-level meeting to address the incident comprehensively. The meeting included the participation of the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, the Dean of Students Welfare, Proctor, Security Officer, and the Warden of Hostel No. 19.

The purpose of this meeting was to thoroughly discuss the matter and ensure that due disciplinary actions are taken in accordance with the rules and regulations of the University, said the statement.

The university has urged all stakeholders, including staff, students, parents, and the general public, to rely on official statements and verified information provided by the University to avoid spreading baseless rumors or misinformation.

NEHU remains committed to upholding a safe and inclusive environment for all students, and any breaches of conduct will be addressed with utmost seriousness and adherence to established protocols, it added.