Ducati is reportedly developing a new single-cylinder Hypermotard, which is expected to debut in 2024.

The bike was recently spotted testing on Italian roads, and it appears to be very similar to the larger Hypermotard 950 in terms of styling and underpinnings.

The new Hypermotard is likely to be powered by a 659cc single-cylinder engine that produces around 75hp. This would place it squarely against the likes of the KTM 690 SMC R.

The bike features a tubular steel frame, an upside-down fork, a linked mono-shock setup, and a double-sided swingarm. It also has a single brake disc at both ends, which suggests that it will be a relatively affordable model.

However, the bike is still likely to be well-equipped, with features such as golden fork tubes and engine covers, a hydraulic clutch, and a quick-shifter.

Whether or not Ducati will bring the new single-cylinder Hypermotard to India remains to be seen.

The bike has a very tall seat and could cost between Rs 8 lakh and 10 lakh.