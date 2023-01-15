Shillong: On Saturday, the Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC) and SpiceJet signed an agreement to operate direct flights between Shillong and Delhi.

These flights will take off on Mondays and Fridays. The launch of these flights is the result of an initiative by the state government in 2020.

Initially, Big Charter Pvt Ltd ( FlyBig ) was signed on to operate the flights, with a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft chartered from SpiceJet.

Despite the successful deployment of this aircraft, however, FlyBig eventually expressed its inability to proceed with operations.

This subsequently led to the contract with FlyBig being terminated. Nevertheless, the same aircraft will be used for the Delhi-Shillong-Delhi route this time around. It is expected that operations will begin on February 20, 2023.