Shillong: The West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya has been steeped in history and culture for centuries. Whether it’s the winding highways, the ancient temples, or the lush forests, the region has held a special charm to those who have called it home.

Recently, researchers have discovered something even more intriguing amid the hills of the area: large axe-manufacturing sites dating back to the Neolithic period.

These sites, some of which date back over 6,000 years ago, show evidence of a sophisticated handicraft practice of shaping stone to create tools. It’s believed that the tools were used by hunters and gatherers of the era, who relied on them to hunt, skin, and prepare their food. The axes were made from a variety of stones, including quartz and green schist, which were sourced from local waterways.

Dr Tosabanta Padhan’s field investigations of the West Garo Hills district have shed light on an important Neolithic culture that has a unique axe-manufacturing history.

Through his extensive research, Padhan examined the large clusters of Neolithic manufacturing sites located on the hilltops and hillslopes close to modern-day waterways and habitats. Evidence of forests and vegetation being cleared, digging, and woodworking to prepare agricultural land indicate the use of Neolithic axes.

Furthermore, the study explored the existence of a prehistoric trading or exchange system, as well as the presence of a variety of stone tools including axes, adzes, knives, and scrapers.

The long-term sustainability of the plant and animal food economy as well as limited access to iron implements have been suggested as potential factors for the continuation of Neolithic traditions in this region. Excavations at Edenbari and Sopgre sites and further large-scale excavation at Misimagre could help us come closer to understanding the nuances of the Neolithic culture.