Guwahati: Following the threats by the HNLC to NPP MLA Gavin Miguel Mylliem over the MCCL closure, the Meghalaya Government has increased the security cover for the legislator.

As per reports, the police have registered a case against the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) for issuing a threat against a sitting legislator.

Following the threat, the government decided to increase the security covered to the MLA.

The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) issued a death threat to NPP MLA Gavin Miguel Mylliem over the closure of the Mawmluh Cherra Cement Limited (MCCL) in Meghalaya last week.

The banned outfit held him responsible for the closure of the MCCL.

The HNCL in a statement urged the MLA to take responsibility for the closure of the MCCL and demanded him to resign from his position as an MLA.

“If he (Gavin) refuses to step down, we will hold him accountable. Just as you and your government dare to bury MCCL alive, we will hold you accountable for our actions. Traitors of the people should be punished with death”, the HNLC in a statement said.

The HNLC in the statement said that it strongly condemns this “ill motive” of the government.

The condemnation was made alleging that the government was leaving the people of Sohra unemployed and subjecting them to the agenda of vested interests.

“This raises serious doubts about the government’s ability to effectively manage the entire state if they cannot even handle this longstanding factory. Meghalaya has already been ranked as the second poorest state in India, with the second-lowest per capita income in the country. Soon, there will be an intense competition for land and jobs in Meghalaya between indigenous and non-indigenous populations,” the statement said.

The HNLC further extended an offer to the MCCL employees to join the outfit. “If they are willing to join our cause, we will provide them with a monthly salary of Rs 25,000. Eligible individuals should be below 45 years of age and undergo basic military training. If they demonstrate commitment to our cause and ideology, we will consider offering them an attractive salary,” the statement read.