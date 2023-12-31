Shillong: The Meghalaya government is harnessing a solution to bring high-speed internet access to every corner of the state.

Utilizing 600 kilometres of optical ground wire (OPGW) owned by the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), the government plans to connect all blocks and subdivisions by 2025.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced this ambitious initiative, highlighting a successful trial conducted in Tura where 100mbps internet speed was achieved using MeECL’s OPGW infrastructure.

This approach leverages existing electrical transmission lines, eliminating the need for additional infrastructure and offering a cost-effective solution.

Following a meeting with IT department officials, Sangma outlined the roadmap for rolling out the project in phases.

By March 2024, optical fibre lines will be laid across all blocks, paving the way for high-speed internet connectivity.

The project is estimated to be completed by June or July 2025, bringing significant improvements to internet access throughout the state.

The Chief Minister emphasized the potential impact of this initiative, stating that it will not only bridge the digital divide but also empower various sectors.

Educational institutions, hospitals, and other organizations will benefit from reliable and faster internet, enhancing service delivery and efficiency.