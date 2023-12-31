Guwahati: The Assam Police in Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar, have apprehended the prime suspect behind the brutal murder of 18-year-old ITI student Geremsa Narzary.

The arrest made just 24 hours after discovering the victim’s body, marks a major success for the police force in cracking this sensitive case.

Identified as Prithviraj Narzary (19), the prime accused and two other juvenile individuals were apprehended.

Details of their involvement remain under investigation.

Geremsa Narzary’s body was found on December 30 in the Magurmari Lalmati Tea Estate in Kokrajhar.

Assam Police immediately began an investigation, registering a case (number 429/23) under Sections U/S-129(b)/302/379 of the Indian Penal Code Act at Kokrajhar Sadar police station.

The three detained individuals have been sent to police custody to facilitate further investigation and gather details about the crime’s motive and circumstances.