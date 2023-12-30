Guwahati: A missing student was found dead in a tea estate near Kokrajhar, Assam on Saturday.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Geremsa Narzary (18).

He was a resident of Rupathinagar and a student at the Gossaigaon ITI.

He had been missing for three days before his body was discovered in the Magurmari Tea Estate.

Clear injury marks on Narzary’s head and stomach suggest an attack with sharp weapons, according to reports.

Adding to the mystery, police are yet to recover his mobile phone and scooter.

Narzary’s family have voiced their suspicions of foul play.

The police have confirmed the case and initiated an investigation.