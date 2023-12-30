Guwahati: In a major twist in the Boragaon double-murder case in Guwahati, Assam, the police have ruled out the murder angle stating that it had no evidence of the involvement of any third person in the incident.

It may be mentioned that earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that a gang had broken into the house of Banjit Das in the Boragaon area of Guwahati and attacked him along with his eight-year-old daughter.

Later it was reported that his daughter died on the spot while the father died at the GMCH on December 28.

Also Read: Assam-bound scrapped plane stuck under bridge in Bihar

While it was reported that the incident was a murder, the police on Saturday said that the incident was suspected to be something else.

The minor was recovered dead by the neighbours and the father was in critical condition.

Also Read: Assam: ULFA cadres ‘reject’ peace deal, accuse leaders of “economic sellout”

Police Commissioner Diganta Barah said that the police during its investigation have not found the involvement of a third person but they are waiting for the forensic reports.

However, the man who died on Thursday had injuries on the back of his head, a report claimed.

The injury on his head brings the suspicion to a possible attack angle, a source said.

It may be Das was initially admitted to Excel Care Hospital but was later shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) due to the severity of his injuries.

He underwent brain surgery but could not be revived after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to Dr Abhijit Sarma, GMCH Superintendent, Das’s extensive injuries on his neck, hand, and brain indicated a vicious attack from behind.

An investigation is still being carried out.