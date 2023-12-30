Guwahati: A scrapped plane on its way to Assam got stuck under a bridge in Bihar’s Motihari on Friday, bringing traffic to a grinding halt.

The incident occurred when the trailer truck carrying the plane misjudged the height of the Piprakothi overbridge and attempted to pass beneath, leaving the aeroplane wedged precariously.

The sight quickly drew a crowd of curious onlookers, eager to witness this unusual spectacle.

A video of the scene, now viral on social media, shows the aeroplane protruding from the truck, effectively blocking a lane on NH 27.

Cars and trucks piled up behind the obstruction, while bewildered pedestrians tried to navigate the chaos.

The officials managed to free the plane and the truck, allowing them to continue their journey.

There were no injuries were reported during the incident.

In November 2022, a similar mishap took place in Andhra Pradesh, where another plane got stuck under a road underpass.

The plane stuck in Bihar was being transported to Assam. The scrapped plane fuselage will be converted into a restaurant in Sivasagar of Assam.