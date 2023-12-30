GUWAHATI: The central bureau of investigation (CBI) has filed charge sheet against former engineer of the Oil India Limited (OIL) in a case related to disproportionate assets.

Former superintending engineer of OIL in Duliajan district of Assam and his wife have been named in the charge sheet filed by the CBI for possessing disproportionate assets.

Earlier, a case was registered on October 20, 2021 against then Superintending Engineer (Civil), OIL, Duliajan (Assam) on the allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of approximately Rs.1,17,54,650/- (amount of disproportion was 38%) earned during the period April 1, 2009 to March 31, 2019.

The CBI in a statement has mentioned that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it.

Under the Indian Law, accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial.