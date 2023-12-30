Guwahati After the tripartite peace deal with the Centre, the Assam government, and the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), an internal has now been reported with the ULFA.

A cadre stated on conditions of anonymity that they held a meeting at Kaliabor in Nagaon, Assam regarding the peace deal.

Dissenting cadres of the ULFA pro-talk faction blasted the recently signed Tripartite Peace Accord, calling it a “treaty of economic understanding” and a betrayal of their aspirations for an independent Assam.

In the meeting held last evening in Kaliabor, they denounced the leadership of Anup Chetia and Arabinda Rajkhowa, accusing them of selling out the organisation’s principles for personal gain.

Also Read: Assam: CBI files charge sheet against former OIL engineer in disproportionate assets case

“We cannot acknowledge this deal for any reason,” said the cadre.

“Chetia and Rajkhowa have no right to speak for the entire pro-talk faction. This agreement falls short of our long-held demands for a sovereign, independent Assam”, the cadres said.

The ULFA cadres said that the deal was not an ULFA-government accord but rather a deal between Chetia-Rajkhowa-Choudhury-Hazarika and the government.

The statement criticized the leadership for bypassing the general membership and striking a deal solely focused on “some money”.

Also Read: ULFA peace deal will power socio-economic optimism in Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal

They claim the agreement ignored key demands.

The demands allegedly ignored included a separate constitution, flag, and laws alongside partial adherence to the Indian Constitution.

The second was the establishment of a distinct political system for Assam, where its people control their destiny along with a separate currency for signifying financial self-reliance.

Another demand not met was full control over Assam’s natural resources, including those residing underground and in forests.

“Our cadres sacrificed their lives and youth not for money, but for a sovereign Assam,” a statement read.

The statement further read, “This deal, however, spits on their sacrifices and leaves us further entangled in the Indian state.”

It may be mentioned that the peace accord was signed on December 29.

However, it should be noted that the ULFA (Independent) faction led by Paresh Baruah remains opposed to any such negotiations with the government.

The tripartite peace deal signed on Friday addresses issues such as illegal immigration, land rights for indigenous communities, and a financial package for Assam’s overall development.

The country’s Home Minister Amit Shah told reporters in Delhi that the Centre will ensure all the reasonable demands by ULFA will be met in a time-bound manner, and ULFA as an organisation will be disbanded.