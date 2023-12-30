DIBRUGARH: Terming the historic peace agreement with the ULFA as a moment of socio-economic optimism for Assam, union minister Sarbananda Sonowal welcomed the development.

“Peace with ULFA reaffirms ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ for a resurgent, peaceful and vibrant Assam,” claimed Sonowal.

The historic peace accord with the insurgent group, United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), was signed on Friday (December 29).

The tripartite agreement was signed between ULFA, the union government as well as the Assam government.

Speaking on the occasion, union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Today is a historic day for the people of Assam. This historic agreement with the ULFA has been signed, ushering a new beginning for people of Assam.”

“Decades old insurgency has come to a halt, powering socio-economic optimism in Assam” he said.

Adding further, Sonowal said, “Not only this (ULFA peace deal) brings a closure to an age old issue, but this provides an opportunity for our society to explore avenues to become active members of nation building.”