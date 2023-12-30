Guwahati: On Saturday, a jail wader posted at the Dhubri district jail was nabbed by the Assam police on charges of “supplying” contraband items to prisoners.

As per reports, the warden had been supplying marijuana alongside other suspected drugs to the inmates.

The accused has been identified as Bibhajan Basumatary.

The accused had earlier allegedly tried to sneak into the jail to supply the contraband while off duty.

One of the other officials on duty had a suspicion about his movement.

Based on the suspicious activity, the official followed him and found that Basumatary was inside the jail intending to supply contraband to the inmates.

He alerted other colleagues and Basumatary was caught red-handed.

A police source said that an FIR has been lodged against Basumatary.

He has been remanded to two-day police custody by a local court.

An investigation has been initiated to trace the source of the drugs that Basumatary used to sneak in and also track other persons involved with him.