North Lakhimpur: Communist party leader Adv. Arup Kalita passed away on Friday night following a stroke. He was 54.

A popular public figure in the district, Adv. Kalita collapsed on stage on the evening of December, 26 in North Lakhimpur while attending a meeting and was rushed to a private hospital in Dibrugarh where he went into a coma.

Showing no signs of any recovery, his family members took him back home on Friday evening and he breathed his last on the way.

Adv. Kalita leaves behind his wife and a daughter.

Today large number of people paid their last respects to the CPI leader in the playground of North Lakhimpur Govt. HS School where a public tribute ceremony was organised.

Prior to that, Adv. Kalita’s mortal remains were brought in a procession across the North Lakhimpur town to the office of the North Lakhimpur Bar Association and CPI’s district office in North Lakhimpur where his colleagues and party comrades paid floral tributes.

He was cremated in North Lakhimpur in the afternoon.

A dynamic leader for the cause and concerns of common citizens and for the weaker and vulnerable sections of the society, Adv. Arup Kalita was serving as the Vice President of North Lakhimpur Bar Association besides being a state Politburo member of the CPI. His death has been widely mourned in Lakhimpur district.